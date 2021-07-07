Coimbatore

Isha donates ventilators, masks to Udhayanidhi

Members of the Isha Foundation donated 300 ventilators and 18 lakh masks to DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

A press release said that the non-invasive Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) ventilators and KN95 masks were donated to support the State government in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical equipment was donated to Mr. Stalin in Chennai.

As part of its COVID-19 relief works, Isha Foundation had previously donated oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment kits and masks to the State government in May.


