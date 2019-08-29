IS module: NIA searches houses of five in Coimbatore

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing an Islamic State-inspired module in Coimbatore, raided the houses of five people in the city early on Thursday.

An NIA team from Kochi raided the houses of four at GM Nagar and Vincent Road and one at Bilal Estate. The raids started at 5 a.m.

Sources with the NIA said no arrests were made as part of the searches. However, the agency is likely to summon the persons to Kochi for questioning.

Among the five, the house of one suspect was already searched by the agency in June.

According to NIA sources, the raids were conducted in connection with a case registered against six persons from Coimbatore in May this year for alleged propagation of IS ideology.

Of the six persons, the NIA had arrested the suspected leader of the module, Muhammed Azharudheen (32), a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, who masterminded the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, and Y. Shiek Hidayathullah.