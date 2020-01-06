IRTT alumni plant native saplings near Kaniyur toll plaza

In an attempt towards preserving native trees and improving green cover, alumni from the Institute of Road and Transport Technology (IRTT), along with volunteers, participated in a sapling planting drive near Kaniyur toll plaza recently.
As many as 500 saplings were planted near the toll plaza by 250 volunteers under the initiative titled Vidhai (seed), a press release said.
Fertilizers
A team of volunteers also supplied coir and fertilizers to support the plantation. The event was organised with the support of the Tamil Nadu Transport Department. Authorities from the State Highways Department have provided assurance to the volunteers to maintain the trees, the release claimed.
The IRTT alumni are planning to plant 10,000 saplings across the State in one day, according to the release.
