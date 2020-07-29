Irrigation loan for small and marginal farmers in Krishnagiri

Applications are invited from small and marginal farmers in the district to avail the loan provided by the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation for sinking borewells.
According to release, small and marginal farmers can sink new borewells for irrigation purposes through subsidy linked bank loan under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation. The scheme envisions 50% subsidy not more than ₹ 50,000 to farmers availing bank loan of up to ₹ 1 lakh.
Farmers seeking to avail the subsidy should belong to backward, most backward and denotified communities; should produce proof of address, income, community and Aadhaar card; should produce certificate from tahsildar to prove that the farmer is a small or a marginal farmer and computer issued patta certificate as proof of land ownership.
Applications are available at the District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Office.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath