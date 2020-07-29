Irrigation loan for small and marginal farmers in Krishnagiri

Applications are invited from small and marginal farmers in the district to avail the loan provided by the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation for sinking borewells.

According to release, small and marginal farmers can sink new borewells for irrigation purposes through subsidy linked bank loan under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation. The scheme envisions 50% subsidy not more than ₹ 50,000 to farmers availing bank loan of up to ₹ 1 lakh.

Farmers seeking to avail the subsidy should belong to backward, most backward and denotified communities; should produce proof of address, income, community and Aadhaar card; should produce certificate from tahsildar to prove that the farmer is a small or a marginal farmer and computer issued patta certificate as proof of land ownership.

Applications are available at the District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Office.