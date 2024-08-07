ADVERTISEMENT

Irrigation canals yet to be desilted, tail-end farmers in Kangayam-Vellakovil belt have fingers crossed

Updated - August 07, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 09:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Water users associations in Kangeyam-Vellakovil belt in Tiruppur oppose move by the district administration to dovetail MNREGS activities for cleaning up distributary irrigation canals. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With just one or two weeks left for release of water from Thirumoorthy Dam, farmers in Kangayam-Vellakovil belt in the tail-end of the 124-km PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) Canal have their fingers crossed as work on silt removal in the main, branch and distributary canals is yet to be carried out.

Farmers who took part in the recent grievances redress meeting of the district administration opposed the suggestion of officials for utilising the manpower meant for the 100-day employment under MNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) for the purpose.

The farmers are disappointed over the administration delaying action on the demand for desilting of the canal that they had been emphasising on for nearly two months.

According to Water Resources Department, utilising MNREGS for the purpose has been considered to be an option since there is no specific fund allotment for clearing the canals of the silt.

Utilisation of MNREGS manpower for the task of clearing the silt from canals is not a feasible proposition, according to P. Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangeyam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association.

Alongside cleaning the silt, the overgrowth of bushes on the sides will also have to be cleared. The canals being of depths of over eight feet, expecting MNREGS manpower to fulfil the gruelling task was not reasonable, Mr. Velusamy emphasised.

According to Mr. Velusamy, the water will reach the tail-end areas only if the canals are cleared of silt.

