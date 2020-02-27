Irregularities surface in free milch cow scheme

The inquiry ordered by Coimbatore District Collector into deaths of cows and calves given to tribal families near Anaikatti under the free distribution of milch cows and goat/sheep scheme, a pet project of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, has found various irregularities.

An official privy to the inquiry said that four calves which died after distributed to beneficiaries on February 10 did not belong to the cows with which they were given as mother-calf pair.

“Many calves given to the beneficiaries along with cows as pair do not seem to be with their real mothers. All the deceased calves were deprived of milk as the cows did not allow them to have it,” said the official on conditions of anonymity.

The official added that most of the cows given to 30 beneficiaries of Irula community from places such as 24 Veerapandi, Anaikatti, Dhumanur, Kondanur, Kondanur Pudur, Sembukkarai and Thoovaipathi also were aged ones.

District Collector K. Rajamani ordered an inquiry after two cows and six calves given to seven beneficiaries died within two weeks of distribution.

“All the cows and calves are insured. Beneficiaries who lost cows and calves will get new cows in place of deceased ones. The beneficiaries have said that local varieties of cows procured from places near Anaikatti would be ideal for them other than diary farm breeds given to them now,” added the official.

The contractor, who procured the cows and calves for the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, through which the scheme is implemented, had earlier told The Hindu that all the cows and calves were cross breeds of dairy cattle such as Holstein Friesians and Jersey.

Joshua G.P.N., a social worker from Anaikatti, said that a calf given to C. Karamadai of Dhumanur tribal settlement was ailing and unable to stand on its own for the last three days.