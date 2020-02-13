Irregularities in distribution alleged in TN sand centres

Sand lorry owners petitioned the District Collector on Thursday alleging irregularities in distribution of river sand through TN sand centres and demanded authorities to streamline deliveries.

In their petition, sand lorry owners alleged that only 500 to 700 loads of sand were distributed through the five TN sand centres across the State and construction works had been severely affected due to shortage of sand.

The petitioners alleged that in the online portal, instead of going by booking order, priority was given to lorries delivering sand for government works and lorries under the sand lorry owners association were affected.

The petitioners alleged that not all loads meant for government works were delivered at work sites and they were resold for higher rates, as high as ₹50,000. They also complained that the booking window was very short, only once in a week for other orders while the government orders were taking on a daily basis. The petitioners demanded the authorities to open the portal for all on all days and deliver sand according to booking seniority.