Irregularities alleged in declaration of results

Stating that irregularities had taken place in the declaration of results for the post of six ward members in Chikkanampatty Panchayat in Omalur Panchayat Union, six persons submitted a joint petition to the Collector here on Wednesday.

The petition by V. Selvam, A. Kalai Selvi, C. Durga Gounder, V. Vanitha, R. Kalpana and M. Ramachandran said that they contested for the post of members from Ward 2 to 7 in Kadayampatti block in the local body elections and were announced winners after counting. They said that the State Election Commission website also displayed them as winners. But, the Assistant Election Officer did not issue the winning certificates and informed them that it would be issued later.

However, when they went for the swearing-in ceremony to take oath on January 6, six who lost the elections took oath. They said that election officials had committed irregularities and issued winning certificates to the six other persons who took oath. The petition wanted them to be declared as winners and issue certificates and initiate action against the officials who committed the mistake.