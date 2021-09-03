Irregularities alleged in appointments in sericulture dept.

The Tamil Nadu Sericulture Staff Association has alleged irregularities in appointments in the sericulture department during the last decade of the AIADMK government.

The Association, with its regional centre in Salem, has petitioned Chief Minister through District Collector demanding an inquiry in this connection.

The Association has alleged that out of turn promotions and recruitments to the posts of sericulture inspectors and to other posts were made in 2014, 2016 and 2018 under the AIADMK rule.

Similarly, those with over 35 years of experience were sidelined in promotions, the Association has alleged.

According to the petition, those employed with the sericulture department with 20 years in service are shown as outsourced workers. The Association wanted that such workers be regularised.

The Association urged the Chief Minister to honour its promise made in the election manifesto to regularise the staff with over 10 years of service. They also called for pension benefits of those made permanent in 2010.