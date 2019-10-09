Coimbatore

Ireland to organise higher education fair on Oct. 13

Education in Ireland, an initiative by the Government of Ireland, will organise a higher education fair at The Residency Towers on October 13.

The fair will see the participation of 20 Irish universities, including Trinity College and National College of Ireland in the capital city of Dublin and Waterford Institute of Technology in the city of Waterford. The event will be open for the public from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m., a press release said.

Over 200 scholarships were available for Indian students for their undergraduate and postgraduate studies at these Irish universities, the release said, noting that students could avail up to two years of ‘stay-back’ option after completing their course at postgraduate level.

The Hindu in School will be the media partner for this event. Those interested in participating may either call or send a message via WhatsApp to 83444 49955 to get their e-tickets free.

