Coimbatore

IRCTC announces air package to Ayodhya

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced an air package to Ayodhya from Coimbatore in March next year.

A release said the tour would commence at Coimbatore International Airport on March 10 and end on March 14. The tour would cover Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. The package started at ₹ 26,695 which included air fare, accommodation and vehicle travel expenses, the release said. Those interested may contact IRCTC Coimbatore for bookings at 90031 40655 and 82879 31965.

