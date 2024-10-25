ADVERTISEMENT

IRCS general body meeting to be held in the Nilgiris on Nov. 6

Published - October 25, 2024 05:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The annual general body meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in the Nilgiris is to be held on November 6 at the District Collector’s office, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m in the presence of Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru. The Collector has stated that as the new officials are being elected for the Indian Red Cross Society, the Nilgiris District Branch, during the meeting, it is mandatory for all the members of IRCS, the Nilgiris, to attend the meeting with IRCS membership card and Aadhar particulars, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US