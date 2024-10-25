IRCS general body meeting to be held in the Nilgiris on Nov. 6

The annual general body meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in the Nilgiris is to be held on November 6 at the District Collector’s office, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m in the presence of Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru. The Collector has stated that as the new officials are being elected for the Indian Red Cross Society, the Nilgiris District Branch, during the meeting, it is mandatory for all the members of IRCS, the Nilgiris, to attend the meeting with IRCS membership card and Aadhar particulars, the release added.