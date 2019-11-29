Irate public lock block level officials in panchayat office

Irate public held captive block development officials over non-allocation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS)works in Uthangarai on Thursday.

High drama prevailed in Pavakkal panchayat office when the villagers locked up Block Development Officer (Panchayat) of Uthangarai Asokan along with other officials.

Mr. Asokan accompanied by Deputy Block Development Officer Karthikeyan came to the office to inspect the records. The villagers gathered around the office and demanded works under MNREGS. Though the officials tried to pacify them, the villagers locked up the officials inside the panchayat office. The Singarapettai police rushed to the spot and released the officials. The BDO assured them that works would be given on rotational basis, with 200 workers for a panchayat, with every panchayat getting jobs.