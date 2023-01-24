IOCL’s Coimbatore plant is safe, says Executive Director

January 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plant in Kinathukadavu in the district is safe for all working in it and no major accidents have been reported here since its establishment in 2004 with seven officials, 13 regular workers and 73 contract workers, said IOCL Executive Director and Tamil Nadu State Head V.C. Asokan on Tuesday.

The plant located at 31.61-acre had a bulk storage of two mounded storage vessels and eight tank Lorry decantation for transportation, officials said. The LPG cylinders were checked for multiple defects such as valve and O-ring, corrected and rechecked multiple times by the workers here, the officials at the plant said.

Demonstrating a fire drill, the officials said, the fire combating team, rescue team and the auxiliary team were ready to battle any emergency, the officials said.

Even with the advent of electric vehicles that promised lesser damage to the environment, the use and demand for fuel-powered vehicles may exist for another 20-25 years, Mr. Asokan said and added that they would be serving to fulfil the demand.

At present, Indian Oil was leading in the State with a market share of over 57% in domestic liquefied petroleum gas, 39% in petrol, and about 41% in the diesel business, he stated.

Mr. Asokan said that roughly 2,300 households in the State had Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection now and IOCL aimed at 25,39,000 PNG connections by the next eight years.

Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, about 37 lakh rural households hade been provided LPG connections in Tamil Nadu, he said.