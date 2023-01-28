HamberMenu
IOCL launches 4th phase of ‘Parivartan-Prison To Pride’ drive

January 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), on January 26, launched the fourth phase of its social outreach ‘Parivartan-Prison To Pride’ campaign across 17 new prisons in nine States, according to a release.

Under this outreach programme, IOCL is facilitating training programs in various sports such as chess, basketball, badminton, volleyball and carrom across prisons to help improve inmates’ physical and mental well-being. Since its launch, the programme has covered 37 prisons spanning 20 States and five Union Territories, coaching over 1,750 inmates in three phases.

Chairman S.M. Vaidya, at the launch, announced the rollout of ‘Nai Disha - Smile for Juvenile’ drive to support over 2500 young inmates at three Juvenile Correction Centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Several prison authorities from across the country, and leading Indian Oil sportspersons took part in the launch.

