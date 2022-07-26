IOCL in Dharmapuri announces job openings

Indian Oil Corporation has announced vacancies for Grade 1 positions. The vacancies are sought to be filled up for Junior Grade (Aviation) Grade 1 positions from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to an administration release, over 28 vacancies have been announced, and of those, seven vacancies are sought to be filled up by recruiting ex-servicemen.

The applicant must have completed Plus Two with not less than 45% pass percentage and should possess a driving license for handling of heavy vehicles issued by the Regional Transport Office.

The applicant must be between 18 years and 26 years of age, as of June 30, 2022. Applicants are encouraged to apply online through https://www.iocl.com. The last date for receipt of applications is July 29, 10 p.m.