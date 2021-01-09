IOCL augments LPG storage capacity at Perundurai plant

The Indane LPG bottling plant that functions at SIPCOT industrial area at Perundurai in Erode.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has augmented its LPG storage capacity at its Indane bottling plant at Perundurai Sipcot industrial growth centre by adding 1,800 metric tonnes, in addition to the existing 1,850 metric tonnes, for which regulatory clearances are awaited, said Chief Plant Manager R. Thamarai Selvan here on Saturday.

He told reporters that Indian Oil has 1.60 crore LPG domestic customers in the State and supplies were made through a network of 900 distributors from its bottling plants located at various places.

The bottling plant at Perundurai was commissioned in 2001 and has a total storage capacity of 1850 metric tonnes, stored in three above ground bullets with a combined capacity of 450 metric tonnes and one horton sphere with storage capacity of 1400 metric tonnes.

Mr. Selvan said that an additional facility of 1,800 metric tonnes was being added to the plant for which regulatory clearances were awaited. “This plant fills around 34,000 LPG cylinders a day, making it to the annual bottling capacity of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes,” he said. Once the new storage facility was commissioned after clearances, the reserve stock would go up from the current three days to six days, he added.

The Chief Plant Manager said that the plant supplies LPG Cylinders to customers through a network of over 125 Indane LPG distributors across the districts of Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruppur and Dindigul.

An emergency response drill was also carried out at the plant during which Rajasekar Rajaram, Manager, Corporation Communications, Southern Region, and Erode Retail Divisional Manager Suganya were present.