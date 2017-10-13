‘Involve local people in anti-dengue activities’

The involvement of local people with the official machinery will go a long way in checking the spread of dengue, said Hans Raj Verma, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, at Komarapalayam near here on Wednesday.

He was holding a meeting of the officials of various departments to discuss the anti-dengue operations launched in Namakkal district at the Komarapalayam municipality meeting hall.

Mr. Verma called for coordinated efforts of officials of different departments in this initiative.

The different departments should form a coordination committee and prepare an action plan and act accordingly.

The action plan and its outcome should be informed to the higher-ups regularly.

The official machinery alone would not be able to achieve success in this herculean task.

He called on the officials to rope in members of the voluntary organisations such as Rotary and Lions Clubs and school and college students.

Utilise their services for creating awareness among the masses on the need for eradication of mosquito breeding sources, he said.