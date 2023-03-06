ADVERTISEMENT

Invoke NSA against people spreading rumours about migrant workers: Durai Vaiko

March 06, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - SALEM

M. Sabari

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko has urged the State and Union governments to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those spreading rumours about migrant workers.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that during COVID-19, many industries were closed. They revived in the past one-and-a-half years, and new ones opened. “In manufacturing, services, and infrastructure, 50%-70% of the workers are migrant workers. Such rumours will affect these industries,” he said.

Some people championing Tamil nationalism were claiming that Tamil youths were losing jobs to migrant workers. This argument was not true, Mr. Durai Vaiko said. Tamil youths, with their education and skills, had moved to white-collar jobs. So no one was taking up ordinary work. “A BJP leader of Uttar Pradesh allegedly spread these rumours, which may put the Tamils living in other States in danger,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US