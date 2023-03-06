Invoke NSA against people spreading rumours about migrant workers: Durai Vaiko

March 06, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - SALEM

MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko has urged the State and Union governments to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those spreading rumours about migrant workers.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that during COVID-19, many industries were closed. They revived in the past one-and-a-half years, and new ones opened. “In manufacturing, services, and infrastructure, 50%-70% of the workers are migrant workers. Such rumours will affect these industries,” he said.

Some people championing Tamil nationalism were claiming that Tamil youths were losing jobs to migrant workers. This argument was not true, Mr. Durai Vaiko said. Tamil youths, with their education and skills, had moved to white-collar jobs. So no one was taking up ordinary work. “A BJP leader of Uttar Pradesh allegedly spread these rumours, which may put the Tamils living in other States in danger,” he said.