‘Invoke NSA against BJP functionary’

Dharmapuri

11 February 2021 22:18 IST

All Muslim Organisations and Jamaaths staged a protest seeking detention of BJP functionary Kalayanaraman under the National Security Act (NSA) here on Thursday. The protest staged outside the taluk office in Harur slammed Mr. Kalyanaraman for making provocative speech at a rally in Coimbatore.

The BJP’s State executive committee member had made a denigrating speech against Prophet Muhammad. He has since been arrested and also denied bail. The protesters, citing the “indiscriminate use of UAPA and National Security Act” against peaceful protesters across the country, demanded that Kalyanaraman also be charged under the same charges. The protesters called for invoking the stringent provisions of the NSA for attempts to spark off communal disharmony and divisiveness.

The Jamaaths condemned the BJP and alleged that the party was busy preparing the field for the assembly elections by dividing the people for votes.

