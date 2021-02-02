‘Invoke Goondas Act against BJP functionary’

Coimbatore District United Jamath, Federation of Islamic Organisations and Muslim-centric political parties on Tuesday staged a mass protest at Ukkadam, seeking detention of BJP’s State executive committee member R. Kalyanaraman under provisions of the Goondas Act for his remarks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad during the party’s meeting held at Mettupalayam on Sunday.

Kalyanaraman and BJP’s Mettupalayam divisional organising secretary D. Sathish Kumar were arrested by the police late on Sunday. More than 25 members of SDPI who disrupted the meeting were also arrested. Eight other BJP workers, who were also booked by the police, were yet to be arrested.

Coimbatore rural police on Tuesday retained deployment of a large number of personnel in and around Mettupalayam.

Members of Coimbatore united jamath, Jamathul Ulama Sabai, Indian Union Muslim League, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiyyathu Ahlil Quran val Hadees, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, India Thowheed Jamath, Yegathuva Muslim Jamath, Welfare Party of India and Wahdat-e-Islami Hind took part in the protest.

In Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath staged a protest in front of the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation office demanding detention of Kalyanaraman under provisions of the National Security Act.