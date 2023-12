December 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HOSUR

A district Investors Meet will be held here at the SIPCOT Industrial Innovation Centre on Tuesday. The meet will be a prelude to the Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani will inaugurate the meeting alongside an exhibition on MSME and the manufacturing sector. The meeting will witness participation of all stakeholders, and is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m.

