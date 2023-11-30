ADVERTISEMENT

Investors’ meet for developing food park in Shoolagiri held

November 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M. Sarayu on Thursday chaired an investors’ meet for developing a food park in the  agro processing cluster set up by the government at Sennamapalli in Shoolagiri here.

The food park is an outcome of the government’s policy to set up district level minor food parks in select 10 districts to tap into the local agricultural produce.  In pursuance of the government policy, the 10-acre cluster for a food park has been set up at a cost of ₹26.82 crore under the Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business.

The food park policy has entailed government setting up infrastructure facilities such as roads, solid waste management and effluent treatment plant, water and power supply along with common infrastructure facilities. This includes food testing labs, quality control units, cold storage facilities, trade facilitation yard among others.

According to the Collector, common infrastructure that includes a  5,000 mt warehouse; quality control lab, office-cum-canteen; and a 60 mt weighbridge have already been set up in Sennampalli.

The district administration is now inviting entrepreneurs, private food processors, and packaging industries to plug and play on long-term lease basis.

The developed industrial plots are proposed to be leased out to five entrepreneurs at concessional rates as per the policy.

