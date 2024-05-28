GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Investors accuse private company of financial fraud

Published - May 28, 2024 06:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Investors have alleged that a private company has defrauded them out of several crores of rupees in deposit money.

Over 100 people in Salem district invested in the Bengaluru-based firm which has branches in Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts, after it made announcements on social media that investments would double in 20 months. However, for the past year, the company has failed to repay the amounts due.

In response, the depositors organised a meeting at a hotel and requested the attendance of company representatives to provide an explanation. Four representatives from the company attended the meeting at a hotel near the New Bus Stand on Tuesday. The depositors, however, suddenly began to attack the representatives. Three managed to escape, while one person ran onto the road and fainted.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the scene and identified the fainted person as Deepak Thilak (40), a resident of Alampalayam in Tiruppur district, currently residing in Nedunchalai Nagar. The Alagapuram police have referred the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) due to the large amount of money involved in the alleged fraud.

