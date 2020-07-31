Investments in gold coins up with increasing prices in Coimbatore

With gold prices hovering over ₹5,000 a gram, investors are buying gold coins of different denominations, according to jewellers here.
B. Sabarinath, president of Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association, said gold prices on Thursday evening in Coimbatore was ₹5,093 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹ 5,515 a gram for 24 carat. The demand is less for jewellery. However, sales is better this week compared to last week. Most of the buyers want to buy coins. “They want to lock the investment. They are likely to convert the coins into jewellery at a later date,” he said.
According to B. Muthuvenkatraman, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association, though all the cities have opened up, the demand for jewellery is still less. There are hardly any orders for the manufacturers here, even from the northern States. The market is yet to stabilise, he said.
However, S.M. Kamal Hasan, president of Coimbatore Goldsmiths’ Association, said the orders for goldsmithies have increased in the recent weeks. If a goldsmith got orders for 300 gm gold a week before the spread of COVID-19, it is for 900 gm now. “We do not have people to make the jewellery. The orders are mainly for traditional items such as studs and drops,” he said. “Gold rates are expected to go up further in the coming months. We expect orders to be high even then,” he said.
Chennai was the main market for jewellery. Now that it is closed and flight services are restricted, orders from other parts of Tamil Nadu are coming to Coimbatore, which is a major manufacturing centre. That is keeping the smithies busy, he says.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath