Investments at industrial estates in Coimbatore district yet to pick up

March 09, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

At four major upcoming industrial estates in Coimbatore, where common infrastructure works were taken up, investments by individual industries are yet to gain momentum.

The General Manager of the District Industries Centre G. Thirumurugan said development of common infrastructure works was completed at one of the two Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association (CODISSIA) Industrial parks, and would be completed at the other one in a month; common amenities would be ready in three months at the industrial estate developed by Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association (COSIEMA); and at the Anna Industrial Park the basic amenities would be ready by the end of December this year.

Individual investments were happening in sectors such as valves; was down in wet grinder and pump sectors; and stagnant in general engineering and automobile sectors. Aerospace, defence, and electric vehicles were sectors showing immense potential in Coimbatore, said industry sources.

The two industrial parks were mainly for the members of CODISSIA. Of the 300-and-odd units proposed at the two parks, 40-50 have come up and some more were in different stages of development. Industries had purchased lands at the parks for expansion projects. They had to plan well in advance and so development of all the industrial plots would take time. The confidence of the investors was impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown and hence investments are not robust, said an industrial source.

In the case of the industrial estate developed by COSIEMA, 38 of the total 42 acres have been earmarked for industrial plots. Registration of land was going on and about 10 units were ready to start construction of work sheds. However, a sub-station should come up on the park, said S. Surulivel, former president of COSIEMA.

The demand for plots was high at the Anna Industrial Estate. Since land was allotted to industries in 2010, some of the beneficiaries were selling the plots and the enquiries were high to purchase those plots.

The defence industrial park proposed at Varapatti was also seeing a lot of enquiries, said sources.

However, one of the major bottlenecks was delay in getting approvals. Even for those who applied through the single window system, there were delays, said the industry representatives. Documents were processed only when the investors pursued with the officials concerned in person, they claimed.

