GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Investments at industrial estates in Coimbatore district yet to pick up

The confidence of the investors was impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown and hence investments are not robust, says an industrial source

March 09, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

At four major upcoming industrial estates in Coimbatore, where common infrastructure works were taken up, investments by individual industries are yet to gain momentum.

The General Manager of the District Industries Centre G. Thirumurugan said development of common infrastructure works was completed at one of the two Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association (CODISSIA) Industrial parks, and would be completed at the other one in a month; common amenities would be ready in three months at the industrial estate developed by Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association (COSIEMA); and at the Anna Industrial Park the basic amenities would be ready by the end of December this year.

Individual investments were happening in sectors such as valves; was down in wet grinder and pump sectors; and stagnant in general engineering and automobile sectors. Aerospace, defence, and electric vehicles were sectors showing immense potential in Coimbatore, said industry sources.

The two industrial parks were mainly for the members of CODISSIA. Of the 300-and-odd units proposed at the two parks, 40-50 have come up and some more were in different stages of development. Industries had purchased lands at the parks for expansion projects. They had to plan well in advance and so development of all the industrial plots would take time. The confidence of the investors was impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown and hence investments are not robust, said an industrial source.

In the case of the industrial estate developed by COSIEMA, 38 of the total 42 acres have been earmarked for industrial plots. Registration of land was going on and about 10 units were ready to start construction of work sheds. However, a sub-station should come up on the park, said S. Surulivel, former president of COSIEMA.

The demand for plots was high at the Anna Industrial Estate. Since land was allotted to industries in 2010, some of the beneficiaries were selling the plots and the enquiries were high to purchase those plots.

The defence industrial park proposed at Varapatti was also seeing a lot of enquiries, said sources.

However, one of the major bottlenecks was delay in getting approvals. Even for those who applied through the single window system, there were delays, said the industry representatives. Documents were processed only when the investors pursued with the officials concerned in person, they claimed.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / investments / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.