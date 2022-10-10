Investment fraud: man gets imprisonment for a day till the rising of the court in Coimbatore

A special court in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced the proprietor of an investment firm to undergo imprisonment for one day till the rising of the court on charges of cheating depositors.

Judge A.S. Ravi, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore, awarded the punishment to B. Dhanasekaran, proprietor of Shirdi Wealth Club and Shirdi Advertising Company.

The two companies, which had its office at Cheran Nagar on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore, introduced attractive schemes and promised 14 % interest for the deposits for 15 months. The firms failed to keep up the promises and defrauded the principal and assured returns. A total of 15 depositors were duped of a total of ₹45.97 lakh.

The District Crime Branch registered a case against the firms, proprietors and others based on a complaint lodged by B. Sarojini of Peelamedu in 2012. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police took over the investigation and registered a case in 2016 against the two firms, Dhanasekaran, his wife D. Lakshmi, his sister B. Nandhini and manager Dharmendra. The EOW submitted the chargesheet in 2018 and the trial was held at the TNPID court.

The court pronounced the judgment on Monday and sentenced Dhanasekaran to undergo imprisonment for one day till the rising of the court. Other accused were acquitted of the charges. The court ordered Dhanasekaran to pay a fine of ₹12.60 lakh. As he had already paid ₹ 5 lakh before the court on August 18 this year, he has been directed to pay the remaining fine of ₹ 7.60 lakh.