Investigation wing comes up at all police stations

Implementing a 2019 circular issued by the then Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore City Police have introduced ‘investigation wings’ at all the 15 police stations.

The new arrangement which came into effect on Monday has done away with the nomenclature ‘crime station’.

For example, henceforth, the Kattoor police station at Gandhipuram will not be known separately as Kattoor Law and Order station and Kattoor Crime station. Instead, the Law and Order station will have an investigation wing which will investigate all cases registered under Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to officials, police personnel who earlier worked at the Crime stations, which operated out of the Law and Order stations, will work in the investigation wing. Till Monday, personnel attached to the Crime stations were only handling property related offences such as theft, robbery etc.

From now, all cases except those registered under Section 174 CrPC, provisions of local laws and special acts, will be investigated by the investigation wing.

“This arrangement will improve the efficiency and quality of investigation as personnel from the investigation wing will not be deputed for other duties like bandobust. They will get adequate time to devote for investigation,” said City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor.

Many officers in the city have welcomed the new arrangement.

“Earlier, an officer who investigate a serious case like a murder would sometimes be called for bandobust duty or to handle a tension between two groups. This would interrupt the flow of the investigation and affect its quality,” said an officer.