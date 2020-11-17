Investigation skill development training for sub-inspectors begins in Coimbatore

Senior officers, retired officers, experts in cyber law will conduct classes at the office of the Coimbatore SP where SIs from Coimbatore district will take part.

A month-long investigation skill development training and refresher course for 40 sub-inspectors (SIs) took off here on Monday. The participants are from four police districts (rural) namely Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah inaugurated the training programme in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore range K. S. Narenthiran Nayar and Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu.

At the inaugural address, Mr. Periaiah briefed the participating SIs about the need to improve investigation skills in modern times, knowledge on cyber crimes and application of web-based platforms for pre and post investigation procedures.

SIs from 2008, 2011 and 2016 batches are taking part in the training.

Senior officers, retired officers, experts in cyber law will conduct classes at the office of the Coimbatore SP where SIs from Coimbatore district will take part. The classes will be live streamed to the SP offices in the other three districts.

Mr. Nayar said that the training was held as part of a statewide exercise initiated by the Director General of Police Rajesh Das (Special DGP Law and Order). A nodal officer has been appointed for the training in each district, he said.