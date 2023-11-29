Investigating teams establish identity of burglar at Jos Alukkas outlet

November 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Special teams in pursuit of a burglar who had decamped with nearly 200 sovereigns of gold jewellery are understood to have established his identity.

The five teams formed by Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan to investigate the burglary have closed in on the suspect, sources said, without revealing the name.

A surveillance camera showed a man wearing a surgical mask and gloves and holding a bag inside one of the floors of the jewellery outlet on 100 Feet Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The burglar was suspected to have made his way inside through a duct from the sidewall and entering from the false ceiling. He was also also found to have exited through the same route by the forensic team.

The burglar was suspected to have boarded an autorickshaw to Ukkadam and proceeded to Pollachi from there.

Diamond, platinum and gold jewellery were found stolen from the outlet.

The diamond jewellery included eight rings, five necklaces, three pairs of studs and a dollar, according to the information furnished by the jewellery outlet to the police. The platinum jewellery consisted of two chains and 12 bracelets while the gold jewellery encompassed 30 chains, seven bangles, 25 bracelets, 21 necklaces, 30 stone-studded necklaces, 27 link chains, four horoscope bangles, four dollars, 18 mangalsutras, 21 rings, three pairs of ear studs, two pairs of stone-studded rings, one 18-carat chain and five 18-carat bracelets.

