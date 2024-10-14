Invasive weeds used as hiding spot by carnivores cleared in Moyar

The area surrounding the Panchayat Union Middle School in Moyar of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) was cleared of invasive weeds that were being used by wildlife as a hiding spot, including leopards and tigers.

Manigandan Selvaraj, a vulture researcher, said that the school authorities had approached him requesting that he undertake the clearing of invasive weeds near the school. “In the last few months, people noticed that the thicket, measuring around 1.5 acres, was being used by tigers and leopards as a hiding spot,” said Mr. Manigandan.

As the weeds were located on land belonging to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), permission had to be obtained from the TNEB as well as the Forest Department, added Mr. Manigandan.

With the help of the Evergreen Wildlife Conservation Trust and B.L. Transport, who funded the removal, an earth mover was used to clear the area on Sunday. During the clearing, a leopard is said to have escaped from the thicket , highlighting the importance of the clearing operation in order to mitigate negative human-animal interactions in the region.

Present during the clearing operations were S. Srikanth and Roshan Singh, from the Evergreen Wildlife Conservation Trust, and officials from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Mr. Manigandan said that care was taken to ensure that only invasive weeds such as Lantana camara and Senna spectabilis were removed during the clearing and that native fauna was spared. “There is more than 200 acres of exotic and invasive fauna in the areas surrounding Moyar, which if cleared, could help mitigate negative human-animal interactions in the future and also promote the growth of indigenous flora,” said Mr. Manigandan.

