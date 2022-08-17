Invasive plant species removed and native seeds sowed in forest areas in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Officials with the seed balls that were dropped in forest areas at Hasanur division in Erode recently.

As a move to improve green cover in forest areas, invasive plant species were removed and native seeds of plant species were sowed at Hasanur Division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here recently.

Invasive species like Lantana Camara, Senna Spectabilis and Prosopis Juliflora were removed and seeds of Dalbergia Latifolia (rosewood), Bambusoideae (bamboo), Terminalia Arjuna (Arjuna), Emblica Officinalis (amla), Pterocarpus Marsupium (Venkai) and Ficus Benghalensis (banyan) were sowed in the forest area.

A team led by Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR, S. Ramasubramanian comprising District Forest Officer of Hasanur division Devendra Kumar Meena, and Deputy Director of STR, S. Sivakumar, Hasanur Range Officer, NGOs, village forest committee members and other personnel sowed seeds and also dropped seed balls. Officials said that the native species will prevent the growth of invasive species and also increase the forest cover.

About 500 hectares in the core reserve area of STR has been identified for executing the pilot project to remove five major invasive alien species. Officials said that after arranging seed balls, the project will be executed on a regular basis.