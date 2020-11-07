INTJ stages protest to condemn French Government

Members of the India Thowheed Jamath (INTJ) staged a protest here on Friday condemning the French Government headed by President Emmanuel Macron, accusing it of repeatedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.
The protesters stood on the photographs of Mr. Macron and raised slogans against the French Government and the President.
INTJ president S.M. Bakkar addressed the protesters at Athupalam. He said that the hate campaign against the Prophet and Islam flourished under Mr. Macron’s leadership.
As per a statement issued by INTJ, the hate campaign against the Prophet continued even after several nations, including Islamic countries, condemned the caricatures that appeared in Charlie Hebdo in 2015. It said that INTJ also condemned the incident wherein French teacher Samuel Paty used Prophet’s caricatures to take classes.
