Interview: Nakul Shenoy on magic, mentalism, debunking pseudoscience, and more

Bengaluru-based mentalist and magician Nakul Shenoy has mesmerised audiences ranging from corporate elites to cultural icons including Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. Yet, last week, he stepped into a realm far more challenging than any grand stage: a classroom of sceptical high schoolers at Suburban Higher Secondary School during the Kovai Bookalatta Children’s Literary Festival in Coimbatore.

“Kids are the toughest audience because they call you out if they think you’re doing something tricky. Unlike adults, who might just suspect you put something in your pocket, kids will shout it out, putting pressure on you,” he says. Despite this, a forest of hands shot up when he asked who wanted to be a magician.

For Nakul, this moment was particularly poignant. He became a magician (and later, a mentalist) after watching a magic show by the renowned Prof. Shankar in Udupi. Now, standing before a room of potential young magicians, the circle felt complete.

From a five-year-old draping a bath towel like a cape and casting imaginary spells, inspired by his comic book hero, Mandrake, Nakul has transformed into one of India’s leading mentalists and magicians. He has delivered high-impact, mind-reading experiences across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, UK, and the USA. With 10 TEDx Talks and numerous television appearances to his credit, Nakul has solidified his reputation as a master of illusion and perception.

He talks to The Hindu about magic, mentalism, pseudoscience, godmen, and more.

Excerpted interview:-

In the age of YouTube, where anyone can learn about magic and mentalism, how challenging is it to amaze your audience? If I buy something from a store or watch another magic trick, and perform it as it is, it’s very easy to catch. Good performers, whether in magic or mentalism, mostly create their own acts. We use the same techniques that have been around for perhaps a thousand years. But we change them, bring our creativity into it, give them a facelift, and perform them with our own talk, setting, and storyline. What is the difference between magic and mentalism? Magic is about the impossible — producing something from nothing, vanishing objects, or transforming one object into another. It defies the laws of science. Psychic entertainment, or mentalism, deals with the improbable. It explores psychology and body language, making you question if someone can control your thoughts or read your mind. It’s about creating a grey area where things seem plausible but aren’t real powers. As a performer, I aim to make sceptics question their disbelief and believers understand that it’s all entertainment, not real powers. This balance keeps the audience engaged and curious. Would you classify mentalism and magic as a skill or talent? When I started, there were very few mentalists. Today, many magicians call themselves mentalists, at least for marketing. This means I have to stand out. My background in communications, my interest in psychology, and me being a sceptic – all these elements shape my on-stage persona, which is unique. As a sceptic, how do you use your skills to debunk pseudoscientific claims? I met Premanandji (the rationalist Basava Premanand) in the early 2000s. He signed a book for me with the words, “Don’t let godmen misuse magic.” This message has guided me. I take on pseudoscience and gullibility at every opportunity. Society often clutches at straws, whether spiritual or scientific. For instance, kids are now being fingerprinted to predict their future abilities. It’s like a modern horoscope. This can harm a child’s potential by limiting their aspirations. It’s up to us to expose these frauds and encourage questioning. My shows aim to train audiences to question everything.

It seems these so-called godmen also learn the same tricks as magicians do but they misuse it… Actually, any magician, even those performing at birthday parties, often face unfair judgement. People think they only do a few tricks, but these magicians are highly skilled. They have years of experience in performing illusions like cutting and restoring ropes or making objects vanish and reappear. In contrast, a Baba or Godman might only know one way to produce holy ash. The difference is that Babas rely on belief, while magicians rely on skill. Do you use your mentalism skills in your everyday life with people? There are trainers who teach skills like instant rapport-building to impress someone on a first date. That does work sometimes. But you can’t sustain a relationship with deception and manipulation. The most genuine thing we can do is be ourselves. That’s the best way to make lasting connections. As a hypnotist and communication specialist, I’ve honed skills in building rapport, reading people, memory, and observation. These abilities have become second nature to me. However, it doesn’t mean I’m constantly trying to read minds—I’d go mad like Rain Man if I did! There are benefits to learning magic. I was quite shy, but these skills have transformed me. Now, I can confidently speak to thousands. Also, it fosters scepticism and critical thinking. Right. But since you are in the profession of deception, do people have trust issues with you? The issue isn’t whether people doubt you; it’s when they start believing you. As a mentalist, people might see you as someone who can solve their problems, like a real mind reader. That’s a problem because I’m an entertainer, not a psychologist. I’ve received calls and emails from people seeking help for serious issues like depression, thinking I can read minds and help them. I always tell them to see a trained medical practitioner or psychologist, not rely on me. It’s important to be transparent and not cross into areas one is not qualified for.

