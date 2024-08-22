Interventional device closure done for four children in Salem Government Hospital

For the first time in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), interventional device closure was performed on four children with atrial septal defect (ASD), ventricular septal defect (VSD) and patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) on Thursday.

Through the District Early Intervention Centre in Salem district, screening for school children was done in all 21 blocks in the district. Two teams (each consists of a doctor, nurse, and pharmacist) were deployed for each block, and they screened the school children. The teams found seven children (aged between 8 and 15) with congenital heart disease and provided counselling to their parents for device closure procedure. Of the seven children, parents of four children gave their consent for the procedure.

Officials attached to the Health Department said that under the National Health Mission, the Salem GMKMCH had a tie-up with the Apollo Hospitals’ cardiac team. On Thursday, the team, led by Dr. Muthukumaran from Apollo Hospitals, performed the intervention device closure procedure on the four children at Salem GMKMCH.

Doctors attached to GMKMCH said the procedure was done with the support of the cath lab inaugurated a few months ago in the hospital at ₹6.15 crore.

