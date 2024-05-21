GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Interrogation by CB-CID in cash seizure case shows mala fide attitude of DMK, claims S.R. Sekhar

Published - May 21, 2024 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

BJP Tamil Nadu treasurer S.R. Sekhar on Tuesday said that his interrogation by the CB-CID in connection with the seizure of around ₹4 crore in Tambaram last month showed the “mala fide attitude” of the DMK government.

A team of CB-CID officials interrogated Mr. Sekhar at his residence in Coimbatore on Tuesday in connection with the seizure of cash from suspected supporters of the BJP’s Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate, Nainar Nagenthran.

Cash for vote | Tamil Nadu police summon BJP candidate Nainar Nagenthran 

“This is not party money, and hence, we have approached the court, arguing that the BJP should not be investigated for it. Further, I sent a letter to the CB-CID on Monday, seeking 10 days’ time for the interrogation, as I have party work till June 1. And yet, they came to my house this morning without any notice,” he alleged.

“I allowed them inside my house and answered their questions. I do not want them to think that I am running away from the interrogation,” he said.

“The officials asked unrelated questions. It looks like they are interrogating me because of pressure from the DMK government. The DMK is trying to create a wrong impression about the BJP on this issue,” he said.

