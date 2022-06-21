 International Yoga Day celebrated in Salem

Students practicing asanas during the International Day of Yoga celebrations organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Tuesday.U | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

International Yoga Day was celebrated at various places in Salem district on Tuesday.

At Periyar University, National Service Scheme (NSS) and the department of Physical Education jointly organised a yoga session in which over 200 students from various colleges and departments participated. Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan emphasised the need for yoga in leading a healthier lifestyle. Regular yoga practice is very important for women in addressing their health issues and concentration in the case of men, Mr. Jagannathan said..

At Mahatma Gandhi stadium, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) organised a yoga session. Deputy Commissioner M. Madasamy took part in the session. More than 100 students participated. At an event organised on the Salem District Court premises, judges, magistrates and lawyers participated.