International Yoga Day celebrated in Coimbatore

Students practising yoga at the International Yoga Day event organised by the Isha Foundation at the Codissia grounds in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The 8th International Yoga Day with the theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’ was celebrated at various places across the district on Tuesday.

A total of 500 people, including college students and volunteers, practised yoga and breathing exercises at an event organised by the Isha Foundation at Codissia grounds. Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, said, “Yoga means unity. Yoga is common for all, irrespective of religious and cultural differences.”

Doing simple yoga postures and breathing exercises every day will keep our life healthy, he added.

He said that nearly 3.2 billion people have shown their interest through social media for the ‘Save Soil Movement’. He urged that at least 3% of the organic content in soil has to be increased with in the next 10 years.

A total of 1,200 people from the Air Force community took part in a yoga session held at the Air Force Station in Sulur on Tuesday morning. Air Marshal S.K. Indoria, Senior Air Staff Officer of the Southern Air Command, was the chief guest of the event held from 6.40 a.m. to 7.50 a.m.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan took part in the mass yoga session held at the Police Recruits School campus on Tuesday morning.

Staff and students of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital practised yoga under the leadership of Dean A. Nirmala.

Health Department staff led by Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and yoga students from JSS College took part in the celebration held at the Primary Health Centre in Arisipalayam.

Around 190 boy and girl cadets from the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur, Perks Matriculation HSS, Venkatalakshmi Matriculation HSS, Sri Jayandra Saraswathi MHSS, and Literacy Mission MHSS participated in a session organised by the 2(TN) Battery NCC.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation celebrated the Yoga Day at EPFO Regional Office and at the staff quarters in Peelamedu. An outreach programme was conducted on the premises of TKL Knits (India) Private Limited at Rakkipalayam. K. Sisubalan, Regional PF Commissioner - II, inaugurated the event.

Earlier, a one-week training programme​ was organised by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math on yoga and meditation at Central Prison and Special Prison for Women in Coimbatore. Through Intergrated Amrita Meditation, the Math has organised yoga camps in various prisons across the State.

Tiruppur

The District Legal Services Authority of Tiruppur, along with Yoga and Naturopathy Department of Tiruppur Government Hospital, jointly celebrated the International Yoga Day on the combined court premises. Nearly 300 members participated in the event and performed asanas, yogas and breathing exercises. Principal District Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan, Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital Dean R. Murugesan, District Judges, Judicial Magistrates, District Munsifs, Advocates and Members of Bar Association attended the event.

Udhagamandalam

The International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Srinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington on Tuesday. In a press release, the MRC stated that 655 military personnel and their families practised yoga.