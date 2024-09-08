Forest Department in Nilgiris sensitises students to conserving vulture populations

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department observed International Vulture Awareness Day at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp on Saturday with a campaign aimed at sensitising pharmacists, school students and cattle owners in the Nilgiris.

H. Byju, a researcher specialising in understanding vulture habitats and ecology, spoke at the event, highlighting the role of Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), in wiping out most of the vulture populations in India.

The Nilgiris is home to three species of critically endangered vultures – the white-rumped vulture, the long-billed vulture and the Asian king vulture. Another species – the Egyptian vulture is also known to utilise the landscape, though there have been no recent records of the species nesting here.

Students of the Masinagudi Government Higher Secondary School who participated in a painting competition on Friday as part of the awareness campaign, were felicitated during Saturday’s event with certificates and prizes. The students were asked to paint pictures of vultures using organic dyes made from vegetables and spices. “The colours were extracted from beetroot, cabbage, coffee powder and turmeric among others,” said S. Manigandan, a researcher studying vulture populations in South India under a grant from the Rufford Foundation.

Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), P. Arunkumar distributed the certificates and prizes, which were funded by C. Shreekanth from Chennai and Karthik from Gobichettipalayam, who wish to help spread the message among students about the need to conserve vultures.