International Vulture Awareness Day celebrated in Coimbatore

Nature enthusiasts here organised a nature walk at Yercaud foothills on Sunday to create awareness on vultures as part of International Vulture Awareness Day celebrations.

Members of the Salem Nature Society and various other nature enthusiasts took a nature walk in the forest areas along Yercaud Ghat road. They began their walk from the forest check post on Yercaud Ghat Road and covered areas in Yercaud foothills.

V.Gokul of the Salem Nature Society said, “vultures are essential part of our ecosystem. They are like are natural scavengers. Most of the vulture species in India are now in critically endangered list. They help in keeping the forest clean.

When the carcass of animals decay, it could infested with diseases and it may spread to other animals. When vultures feed on the carcass, irrespective of the disease, they have the capability to digest it and prevent spread of such diseases.”

N.Murugesh of the Salem Nature Society said, “Loss of habitat and extensive use of medicines like diclofenac were the major reasons for its population to decline here. Now an alternative medicine proposed by veterinarians also seem to pose threat to vultures. There is a link between decline of vulture population and increase in spread of diseases from animals.”

The volunteers later distributed awareness pamphlets to tourists on varieties of vultures and their significance.