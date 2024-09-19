International Tai Chi conference underway in Coimbatore

A four-day International Tai Chi conference, organised by Nitya Gurukula in collaboration with the University of Madras and Peepal Prodigy School, commenced on Thursday in the city.

Dr. Paul Lam, a Tai Chi expert leading the event, emphasised, “Immunity is the key for anybody to be healthy. It’s not just about preventing illness but also about enhancing overall vitality and resilience. “

“This year’s conference, themed ‘Wholeness and Wellness in Relationships,’ provides an immersive experience. It combines Tai Chi practice with valuable insights into enhancing immunity, improving lifestyle and health, boosting performance, reducing stress, and achieving work-life balance,” said Sashi Chandran, CEO of Nitya Gurukula.

Sivasailam Narayan, director of Bimetal Bearings, said, “The corporate world creates enough situations to get stressed, and events like these offer a valuable opportunity to find balance and learn techniques to manage that stress effectively.”

S. Kavita, an armed reserve police personnel, said, “Being in the armed reserve police comes with a lot of physical stress. I am curious to see how Tai Chi can help ease that and improve my well being.”

