ADVERTISEMENT

International Tai Chi conference underway in Coimbatore

Updated - September 19, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Paul Lam, a Tai Chi expert, speaking at the International Tai Chi Conference in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A four-day International Tai Chi conference, organised by Nitya Gurukula in collaboration with the University of Madras and Peepal Prodigy School, commenced on Thursday in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Paul Lam, a Tai Chi expert leading the event, emphasised, “Immunity is the key for anybody to be healthy. It’s not just about preventing illness but also about enhancing overall vitality and resilience. “

“This year’s conference, themed ‘Wholeness and Wellness in Relationships,’ provides an immersive experience. It combines Tai Chi practice with valuable insights into enhancing immunity, improving lifestyle and health, boosting performance, reducing stress, and achieving work-life balance,” said Sashi Chandran, CEO of Nitya Gurukula.

Sivasailam Narayan, director of Bimetal Bearings, said, “The corporate world creates enough situations to get stressed, and events like these offer a valuable opportunity to find balance and learn techniques to manage that stress effectively.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

S. Kavita, an armed reserve police personnel, said, “Being in the armed reserve police comes with a lot of physical stress. I am curious to see how Tai Chi can help ease that and improve my well being.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

health / Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US