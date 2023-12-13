International Mountain Day celebrations held in Coimbatore

December 13, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

COIMBATORE

The ICFRE-Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore recently organised an awareness campaign for NSS volunteers of Government Arts College, Coimbatore as part of the Mission LiFE.

The event was held in connection with the International Mountain Day 2023 and with Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme Centre as the resource partner.

The aim was to create awareness on the unique characteristics, significance, and challenges faced by mountain ecosystems and inspire individuals and communities to actively contribute to their conservation and sustainable management, according to a press release.

John Prasanth Jacob, chief scientist and head, Forest Protection Division, ICFRE-IFGTB, who inaugurated the event, highlighted that mountains are increasingly attracting significant tourist flows, playing a crucial role socially and educationally. He stressed on the importance of sustainable development, emphasising the balance between meeting current needs and safeguarding the needs of future generations.

Kannan CS Warrier, senior principal scientist and EIACP co-ordinator, explained that as water towers of the world, mountains supply freshwater to half of humanity.

An eco-tour to Nilgiri Biosphere Natural Park, Anaikatti, was organised for the students.