International-Level Crossing Awareness Day observed in Salem Railway Division

On the occasion of International Level Crossing Awareness Day, the Salem Railway Division on Thursday flagged off a campaign to spread safety awareness at level crossings among road users. A level-crossing awareness propaganda vehicle and a rally were taken out as part of the campaign.

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Salem Divisional Railway Manager, flagged off the vehicle and the rally in the presence of P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Aakash Verma, Divisional Safety Officer. Scouts and guides of Salem Division, as well as railway officials and staff participated in the rally.

The safety campaign will take place on Thursday and Friday, in the Erode-Karur and Karur-Tiruchi sectors, and will feature announcements, songs, and street plays to raise awareness about safety at level crossings. Pamphlets containing safety guidelines will be distributed at various locations in the Salem Division.

Safety counsellors from the Safety Branch of the Salem Division will engage with road users and advise them to adhere to all safety measures at level crossings. They will encourage road users to take note of the information and warning signs at level crossings and remind them not to trespass on closed level crossing gates and to wait patiently for the train to pass.

Railway officials said that the majority of collisions are caused by road users deliberately taking risks or making wrong decisions through oversight, habit, or being distracted. The damaging of a level crossing gate or threatening the on-duty gatekeeper is a punishable offence as per Railway Act 1989 Section 160 (1) and (2), the officials added.

