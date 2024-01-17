GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International letter-writing competition for children

January 17, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts is organising a Universal Postal Union 2024 (UPU) International letter-writing competition for children in the age group of 9 to 15.

A release from the Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said participants should write on the subject, “At 150 year old, the UPU has served people around the world for more than eight generations. The world has changed enormously since then. Write a letter to future generations about the world you hope they inherit,”. Composition should be presented in the form of a letter in English or any language listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India.

Winners would be awarded a certificate with cash prize, and the best entry at the national level would qualify as the official Indian entry for the International level competition.

For further details contact, Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, Erode 638 001, phone number 0424-2258066 or at the portal www.indiapost.gov.in, the release added.

