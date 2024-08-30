International knitwear expo in Tiruppur next month

The India Knit Fair Association (IKFA) will organise the 51st edition of knitwear exhibition in Tiruppur on the theme “Preserving Our Planet by Innovation and Circularity” next month.

The event, which will be held from September 4 to 6 in association with the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association and the Apparel Export Promotion Council, will have 70 exhibitors.

Leading garment suppliers from Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Salem, Karur, Erode, and Kolkata will display their products, mainly for the summer and spring season.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the IKFA, said the focus this year is on showcasing Tiruppur as an ESG (Environment, Sustainability, and Governance) compliant manufacturing centre. Renewable fabrics, eco collections, and circular fashion initiatives in the knitwear hub will be highlighted. There will be a pavilion for sourcing consultants and buyers, talks on ESG and sustainability initiatives, and innovations that are taking place.

A press release from the organisers said the IKFA has tied up with various organisations and invited leading buyers and their representatives and sourcing consultants from Europe, the US, the UK and several other countries.

A curtain raiser programme was held in New Delhi last month and responses from the overseas buyers, buying agents, and sourcing managers were positive. Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, secretary, Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, will inaugurate the fair, the release said.

