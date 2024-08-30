ADVERTISEMENT

International knitwear expo in Tiruppur next month

Published - August 30, 2024 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Leading garment suppliers from Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Salem, Karur, Erode, and Kolkata will display their products, mainly for the summer and spring season

The Hindu Bureau

The India Knit Fair Association (IKFA) will organise the 51st edition of knitwear exhibition in Tiruppur on the theme “Preserving Our Planet by Innovation and Circularity” next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, which will be held from September 4 to 6 in association with the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association and the Apparel Export Promotion Council, will have 70 exhibitors.

TEA orients apparel MSMEs in Tiruppur on EU-stipulated carbon emission norms for sustaining export business

Leading garment suppliers from Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Salem, Karur, Erode, and Kolkata will display their products, mainly for the summer and spring season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the IKFA, said the focus this year is on showcasing Tiruppur as an ESG (Environment, Sustainability, and Governance) compliant manufacturing centre. Renewable fabrics, eco collections, and circular fashion initiatives in the knitwear hub will be highlighted. There will be a pavilion for sourcing consultants and buyers, talks on ESG and sustainability initiatives, and innovations that are taking place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A press release from the organisers said the IKFA has tied up with various organisations and invited leading buyers and their representatives and sourcing consultants from Europe, the US, the UK and several other countries.

A curtain raiser programme was held in New Delhi last month and responses from the overseas buyers, buying agents, and sourcing managers were positive. Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, secretary, Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, will inaugurate the fair, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US