GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International knitwear expo in Tiruppur next month

Leading garment suppliers from Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Salem, Karur, Erode, and Kolkata will display their products, mainly for the summer and spring season

Published - August 30, 2024 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The India Knit Fair Association (IKFA) will organise the 51st edition of knitwear exhibition in Tiruppur on the theme “Preserving Our Planet by Innovation and Circularity” next month.

The event, which will be held from September 4 to 6 in association with the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association and the Apparel Export Promotion Council, will have 70 exhibitors.

TEA orients apparel MSMEs in Tiruppur on EU-stipulated carbon emission norms for sustaining export business

Leading garment suppliers from Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Salem, Karur, Erode, and Kolkata will display their products, mainly for the summer and spring season.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the IKFA, said the focus this year is on showcasing Tiruppur as an ESG (Environment, Sustainability, and Governance) compliant manufacturing centre. Renewable fabrics, eco collections, and circular fashion initiatives in the knitwear hub will be highlighted. There will be a pavilion for sourcing consultants and buyers, talks on ESG and sustainability initiatives, and innovations that are taking place.

A press release from the organisers said the IKFA has tied up with various organisations and invited leading buyers and their representatives and sourcing consultants from Europe, the US, the UK and several other countries.

A curtain raiser programme was held in New Delhi last month and responses from the overseas buyers, buying agents, and sourcing managers were positive. Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, secretary, Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, will inaugurate the fair, the release said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / textile and clothing / exports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.