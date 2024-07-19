ADVERTISEMENT

International justice day observed in Krishnagiri

Published - July 19, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The human chain formed to mark World Day for International Justice in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The World Day for International Justice was marked here under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority with a human chain on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Sai Priya outlined the significance of the day that shifted the focus from just nations to individuals and making individuals accountable for actions that cause disastrous consequences for the people.

The theme of the World Day for International Justice, 2024 was “Overcoming barriers and unleashing opportunities for Social Justice”

The day also known as the International Day for Criminal Justice seeks to promote international criminal justice by bringing to book individuals committing crimes against humanity, violating human rights and engineering genocide against race, people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, the PDJ led a human chain by paralegal volunteers, lawyers and other judges here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US